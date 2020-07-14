Share:

Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, said on Tuesday that despite qualitative practices adopted by our farmers, they are not being paid properly, adding that it is time that we should encourage through rewards system to further ensure qualitative practices in our agricultural system.

Syed Fakhar Imam said this while addressing the topic of improving the Performance of Agriculture Sector at Institute of Policy Reforms in Islamabad.

He said that our growth rate in agriculture is very behind our neighboring countries. Use of quality fertilizer, water management, good quality seeds are our major needs in the agriculture sector.

Fakhar Imam said that our poultry industry has come up in a big way which is a good sign.

He said that in seeds, we majorly rely on imported seeds. Improvement in seed technology is a big need of the time

He informed that Pakistan imports oilseed, pulses etc, because we have out-dated seed technology. Our seed is not capable of providing high yield.