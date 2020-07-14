Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved launch of second phase of Kamyab Jawan programme to provide more opportunities to the youth of the country. Markup for the second phase has also been reduced to 3% from 6%.

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that young people will be able to take loans of Rs100,000 to Rs25 million for their businesses and limit of unsecured loan has been increased from Rs500,000 to one million rupees.

He also announced that all Islamic banks will also take part in the programme and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has sent a letter to all commercial banks in this regard.

Usman Dar further urged the youth who are suffering from financial difficulties to take full advantage of this programme.

The youth should focus on plan for their business and the government will provide loans without a guarantee, he added.