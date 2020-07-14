Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Heavy rain lashed over Cholistan desert area at night between Sunday and Monday which made Cholistani people happy. Heavy rain started lashing Cholistan desert after Sunday evening and intermittent rain continued lashing whole night. Dry water ponds were filled with rainwater which made people of Cholistan happy who depended on rainwater for their livestock. Baqir Hussain, District Officer, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that all arrangements had been made to provide rescue and relief in case floods reported due to possible heavy monsoon rains.