Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said that Jalozai Housing Scheme was the second largest housing project in the province after Hayatabad, which was now in the final stages of its completion.

He was presiding over a meeting along with Chief Executive PESCO Jabbar Khan regarding setting up of a grid station in Jalozai Housing Scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Imran Wazir and other officials of PESCO and PHA.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Amjad Ali said most of the construction work in Jalozai Housing Scheme had been completed the scheme covering about 10,000 kanals was now in the final stages of its completion. He said due to Covid-19 pandemic, the process of awarding possession letters to the allottees witnessed delay, however the process would be completed by December.

He said till setting up of the grid station an interim power supply should be provided to the housing scheme, so that construction of houses could be started.

PESCO Chief Jabbar Khan assured the minister that grid station would be established as soon as possible. He said the Housing Department should meet all remaining requirements regarding power transmission within a month, so that power supply could be started on interim basis. He said that power supply to the housing scheme would continue temporarily till the establishment of grid station.

He also directed PESCO officials to speed up work on the process of grid station. In the meeting, it was agreed to provide space for SDO Office, XEN Office, Complaint Office and their accommodation in Jalozai Housing Scheme to ensure uninterrupted power supply and services.

During the meeting, Dr. Amjad Ali also raised the issue of load-shedding and low voltage in his constituency. He also raised the issue of ELRs and up gradation of transformers in his constituency. The PESCO chief assured the minister about redressal of the power issues.