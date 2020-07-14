Share:

ISLAMABAD - She was spotted walking her dog on the beach in Malibu with eldest daughter Violet. And later in the day, Jennifer Garner posted a cheerful video clip to Instagram in which she’s seen standing between two tall sunflowers. The actress, 48, waved to the camera as she reached up high to try and turn the stunning yellow blooms towards the lens. The ex-wife of Ben Affleck was dressed in a gray top with the sleeves rolled up above the elbow. Her long hair was tied back from her face and she wore a rainbow wristband. In addition to 14 year old Violet, Garner shares daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight, with her Hollywood movie star ex. Garner has been keeping busy during the coronavirus crisis with her latest venture Save With Stories.