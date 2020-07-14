Share:

ISLAMABAD - Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of ‘haymakering’ him after her 30th birthday party when they met in a hotel three months later - shortly after she had obtained a restraining order against him, a court heard recently. Depp, 57, finished giving 25 hours of evidence at the High Court in London as his blockbuster libel case continues over allegations of domestic violence by Heard, 34. Depp - who made the accusation against Heard in a secret recording revealed in court - said the fight followed her 30th birthday party in April 2016, which he attended after a ‘bad meeting’ with a new business manager who revealed he had lost $650million after it was ‘stolen’ by his previous managers.