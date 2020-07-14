Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed resolution that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) may by law regulate the subject of Ruet-e-Hilal. The resolution was moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan in Speaker Mushtaq Ahamd Ghani chair. Sultan Muhammad Khan stated that in pursuance of article 144 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hereby resolves that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) may by law regulate the subject of Ruet-e-Hilal.