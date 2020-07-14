Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has decided to recruit 702 secretaries in the newly merged districts at Village Council level to ensure good governance and service delivery to the people.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government and Information Kamran Bangash said that recruitments would be made in the tribal districts at the neighbourhood and village level to provide best services. He said that transparent recruitment process had been started through ETEA, so that the recruitment process is the best in any respect.

Referring to the tribal districts, the Special Assistant said that development of newly merged districts was top priority. All matters were being dealt with expeditiously on the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he said.

Kamran Bangash said the provincial government was facing a number of problems at the moment, but the government was taking steps to provide relief to the people.

He said the first right to employment opportunities in the newly merged districts belonged to the local people and the provincial government was following the same policy.