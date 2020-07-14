Share:

SARGODHA - A man was shot dead, while seven others suffered bullet injuries over land dispute in Kot Momin police limits. According to police here on Monday, Allah Bakhsh r/o of kot Momin had an altercation with his cousin Azmat Hussain over land dispute few days ago. On the day of incident, Bakhsh along with his friends Hamid, Moon, Anjum, Imtiaz, Akraam, Ghulam Hassan and Jahanzeb, was sitting in his fields when accused Azmat along with his four accomplices came there and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at them. Consequently, Allah Baksh died on the spot, while other sustained bullet injuries. On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured persons to THQ Kot Momin Hospital. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.