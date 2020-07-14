Share:

Karachi - Like other cities of the country, Marriage Hall Association on Monday held protest demonstration against closure of their business in the provincial metropolis and asked the government to reopen marriage halls, lawns and banquets under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The association held protest demonstration outside press clubs in different cities as thousands of owners and workers gathered, carrying placards, banners and chanting slogans.

Addressing a presser at Karachi Press Club, Khawaja Tariq secretary general of association said that the government had opened other bussineses with SOPs but marriage halls were not opened despite their repeated demands. He said that they were facing financial crisis due to closure of bussiness.

He warned to expand protest and march towards Chief Minister House, if their demands were not met. The association’s general secretary Khawaja Tariq said there were 800 marriage halls, banquets and lawns in Karachi whereas a total 13,000 halls in the country and almost 50,000 families were attached to this. Despite closure, utility bills were being received by them and the K-Electric was sending inflated bills, he added.

Earlier, Rana Raes, the association’s president, said they will stage protest demonstrations in front of press clubs to press the government to allow them to reopen marriage halls under SOPs. He threatened that protesters will march towards the chief minister’s house if their demands were not met.

The decision to hold protests was made at an emergency video-link meeting of representatives of wedding lawn owners’ body from across the country on July 5. During the meeting, they deliberated on the issue of closure of marriage halls across the country.

Rana Raes had regretted in a statement that the government had turned a deaf ear to their demands despite being repeatedly approached. He assured that protesters will abide by standard operating procedures (SOPs) during their protest.

Lately, Workers of Karachi Marriage Halls Labour Union had staged a protest at Five Star Chowrangi of Karachi, demanding reopening of marriage halls. The protesters, including women and children, staged a sit-in at Five Star Chowrangi against closure of wedding halls during the lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Protest held against supply of contaminated water in Hyderabad

The residents of Hyderabad Monday held protest demonstration against supply of contaminated water in different areas and staged sit in outside office of MD WASA.

A large number of people belonging to Latifabad unit number 8 and other areas of the city staged demonstration in front of the office of the MD WASA and complained that several residents had fallen ill because of water borne diseases due to unhygienic water being supplied to the residents of Shaheen Arcade and other localities of Latifabad unit 08.

They have demanded for supplying of clean drinking water and action should be taken against responsible WASA officers. In case of failure in fulfilling of their genuine demands a protest movement would be started against WASA management, they warned.