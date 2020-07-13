Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Human Rights on Monday launched a Young Experts Programme across federal and provincial human rights departments for the promotion of human rights specific knowledge. A statement released by the ministry said that the programme is being launched under the Huqooq-e-Pakistan (European Union Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan) project, for the capacity development and institutional reform of human rights related state institutions in Pakistan. The Young Experts Programme recruits inspired, talented and dynamic young graduates in the field of human rights through a rigorous and highly competitive selection process.