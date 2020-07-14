Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has collected the assets details of Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Javed Latif and his family from the Federal Bureau of Revenue, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the assets beyond known sources of income case, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

In December 2019, NAB’s regional office had initiated investigation against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif on account of misuse of power, acquiring assets worth billions of rupees in names of his siblings.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had directed NAB Lahore to hold inquiry and submit a final report.

Well placed sources informed that SECP, ECP, State Bank of Pakistan and FBR have submitted the assets and bank details of Mian Javed Latif, Amjad Latif, Anwar Latif, Akhtar Latif, and Ahsan Latif to the NAB investigation team. They said that the Bureau had also gathered the details of Mian Floor Mills and Mian Latif Papers Mill bank accounts details.

The NAB Lahore had also recommended its headquarters to place the name of Mian Javed Latif on the exit control list (ECL) till completion of the investigation.

The NAB Lahore had received a complaint that Mian Javed Latif had acquired assets worth billions of rupees in his siblings’ name after entering the politics. It was revealed that he owned a 12 marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, before entering politics which has now been extended up to 1.5 acres. Majority of his (Javed Latif) assets were acquired in name of his mother who is a housewife and supposedly non-tax filer, in order to conceal his black money.

The complainant told Javed Latif’s family also own six CNG and patrol stations in Sheikhpura and Sarghoda, one paper mill in Sheikhupura district, one plaza, and houses constructed on half acre and two flour mills in Sheikhupura owned by his mother, Walait Latif. It also said Javed Latif’s mother who is a house wife also owns his dera and a building (given on rent to APNA Bank) constructed on 2 kanal and 17 marla land near Sharqpur Chowk, City Sheikhupura is in the name of his mother Walait Latif. His mother and brothers - Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif and Akhtar Latif - also own two brick kilns established on over 20 acres land in Kot Ranjeet, Sheikhupura district.