The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Tuesday hoped that people will follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha.

The NDMA chief talked to media and said doctors and medical staff are our frontline soldiers against COVID-19. He said the NDMA is ensuring supply of protective equipment to hospitals.

He said, “The NDMA is providing additional beds to hospitals in Balochistan along with other equipments. Best facilities were ensured in limited time to counter the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal further added that all resources are being utilized to control the locust swarms attacks.