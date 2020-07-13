Share:

LAHORE - The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct online training workshops in all nine divisions of Punjab from July 16 to September 10, 2020 in different phases. Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Monday that experts would deliver lectures to Punjab sports officers during the online training workshops. “These workshops are very useful activities and will be a great learning opportunity for regional coaches, district and tehsil level sports officers. They can update their sports knowledge and skills and improve their performances through these workshops,” he added. Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said: “In the current circumstances, it is the best way to teach our sports officers about modern sports techniques at nominal cost. Provincial sports officers must take part in this online training workshop with full dedication and commitment,” he added.