LAHORE - Business Advisory Committee of Punjab Assembly Monday decided that only 100 members would be allowed to attend the upcoming Assembly session in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, the meeting was attended by Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran, Syed Abbas Ali, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Muhammad Moavia, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak.

The participants exchanged views regarding SOPs for the next assembly session, Eidul Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Punjab Assembly session is starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

It is likely to continue for two weeks. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that special care should be ensured for formulated SOPs especially about wearing of the masks and use of sanitizers during the session.

The meeting decided that 52 members from the treasury and 48 from the opposition will be allowed to attend the upcoming session.

The remaining members can watch the live proceedings of the assembly on a big screen while sitting in the cafeteria and the committee rooms.

It was also decided that no members will point to a lack of quorum during all the Assembly sittings.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja said that strategy was being prepared for Eidul Azha and Muharrum-ul-Haram as NCOC guidelines.

He said SOPs for media coverage of the proceedings will be prepared in consultations with the Press Gallery members.

The participants congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on successfully holding the budget session in the Faletti’s Hotel.

The meeting also offered fateha for the departed soul of Zahid Bokhari, father of N-League MPA Azma Bokhari.