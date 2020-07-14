Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that Pakistan has prepared drones for agriculture sector.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that the drones can spray 16 liter pesticide in 18 minutes and can also identify the affected areas of the crops.

یہ دونوں زرعی ڈرونز #MadeInPakistan ہیں،16لیٹر(pesticide)18منٹ تک اسپرے کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتے ہیں،پہلے پورا کھیت اسپرے کیا جاتا ہے اب سنسرز بتاتے ہیں کہ فصل کےکس حصے کو بیماری ہےاور صرف اس حصے پر اسپرے ہوتی ہے،کھیت کی مکمل مانیٹرنگ کی صلاحیت سےلیس ڈرونز زراعت میں نیا انقلاب ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/hXtA2pyPQB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2020

Drone equipped with latest technology is new revolution in agriculture sector, he added.