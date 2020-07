Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has sent gifts of Pakistani mangoes to the President and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Aiylchievich Boronov respectively. The Pakistan Embassy in Kyrgyzstan delivered the gifts on behalf of the President of Pakistan, to the President and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, according a press statement issued by President’s media office on Monday.