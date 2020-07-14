Share:

Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan has announced country's reaffirmed support and solidarity for Turkey on the eve of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup.

“Four years ago the Turkish people displayed their characteristic resilience and legendary bravery to defy the forces of darkness targeting Turkey’s peace and stability as well as its democratic institutions,” Imran Khan said in his message for Democracy and National Unity Day, a public holiday in Turkey.

“The saga of human courage and determination witnessed on July 15, 2016 was indeed an inspiration for millions across the globe and will be remembered in the annals of history."

Drawing parallels with Khilafat Movement, Khan said the spirit of Turks on that day was similar to what “motivated our forefathers not to hesitate from making any sacrifice for their Turkish brethren a century ago."

In 1918, South Asian Muslims struggled to save the Ottoman Empire from falling.

“We join the people of Turkey in honoring the martyrs and supporting their families,” the Pakistani premier said.

Pakistan, he added, “stands by Turkey and has been taking all possible steps to support Turkey’s efforts to address the threat posed by Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO)," the group behind the defeated coup.

The speakers of lower and upper houses of parliament also expressed solidarity in separate statements.

“We always have, and will continue to stand by Turkey in the face of all challenges,” said Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Pakistanis stood by Turkey on the night of July 15, 2016, and will continue to do so, said National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.