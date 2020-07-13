Share:

LAHORE - Following the 14-day self-isolation period in Worcester, Pakistan cricket team reached Derby on Monday for the second-leg of their training and practice camp ahead of their first Test, which commences at Old Trafford, Manchester, from August 5. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman said here on Monday according to the following schedule, the national squad’s training will be held as per the British Summer Time. 15 and 16 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. 17-20 July: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. 22 and 23 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. 24-27 July: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. 29 and 30 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. 1 August: Side travels to Manchester.