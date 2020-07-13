Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged the government to remove the condition of CNIC, reduce sales tax rates and slashing down regulatory duties on imported items to help boost the economic and trade activities in the country. PFIA Chairman Anjum Nisar and Vice-Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said in a statement issued here Monday that whatever package government had given today will not help to kick-start the economic activities unless and until the CNIC condition is not removed. They said that the government should take it as writing on the wall and all other incentives announced by the government would go down the drain unless the above mentioned issues are not resolved. They alleged that the government had not announced a single relief step for traders’ community and there is a need to raise voice for real solid steps to jump-start the economic & trade activities. They said that the condition of obtaining a CNIC number from unregistered customers is hurting the trade.