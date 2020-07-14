Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday said that induction of state-of-the-art Corvette, PNS Yarmook, into Pakistan Navy fleet would significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of the country.

The induction ceremony of Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his remarks, the chief guest termed the induction of PNS YARMOOK as important milestone for Pakistan Navy. He said that induction of PNS YARMOOK in Pakistan Navy Fleet would significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

The Admiral underscored that the ship would contribute towards achieving sustained maritime order through Pakistan Navy Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiatives.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), Admiral Zafar Abbasi paid tribute to their exemplary struggle of self-determination against Indian oppression. He also paid rich tribute to the medical and paramedical staff of the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

PNS YARMOOK is the latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons and sensors possessing cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania.

The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. The second Corvette PNS TABUK is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet towards end of this year.

Later, the chief guest lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) and cooperation for delivering high quality platforms to Pakistan Navy. The induction ceremony was attended by senior naval officers.