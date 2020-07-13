Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested two persons involved in street crime and recovered mobile phones they had snatched from citizens and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The dacoits have been arrested by officials of Police Station (PS) Karachi Company, he said.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jaffar Ali along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Sayras Masih s/o Pervez Iqbal resident of sector I-9/1 Islamabad, Romail Masih s/o Somial Masih resident of sector I-9/1 Islamabad and Danyal alias Nomi s/o Akhtar Mehmood resident of Golra Sharif.

Police also recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Karachi Company and Golra. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, officials of PS Sihala reunited 12-year old missing girl with his parents, a police spokesman said.

According to spokesman, Manzoor Hussain informed Sihala police station that his 12-year-old girl Ayesha Bibi had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following this information, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (Sihala Circle) Rukhsar Medhi to trace the missing girl.

This team including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer Malik along with police officials searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps.

Various people were inquired about the missing girl, and finally police team succeeded to recover her safely. Police reunited the girl with her parents who thanked police team over safe recovery.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.