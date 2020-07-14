Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a popular party in the province due to better decision making and excellent performance of the government.

Briefing media persons at the Civil Secretariat Itlla Cell, Kamran Bangash said that according to the recent survey by a non-governmental organization’s (NGOs), 51 percent of people in the province had preferred PTI over other parties. “This confidence of the people is a sign that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are satisfied with the performance of the PTI government,” he added.

Kamran Khan Bangash said in the last few weeks, 717,377 operations had been carried out across the province regarding implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to control spread of Corona.

Two lac 13 thousand 697 shops, 13 thousand 79 industrial units, 7 thousand 16 transport terminals , 1 lac 9 thousand 975 passenger vehicles were checked while

One lac 71 thousand 654 businesses had been issued warnings over violation of SOPs. In a dition, 77,885 businesses/individuals were fined for violating SOPs while 11,769 businesses/units were sealed.

He said that more than Rs 30 million fine had been imposed over the violation of SOPs. Talking about overall capacity of hospitals reserved for Corona patients, Bangash said that throughout province a total of 200 hospitals had been reserved for Covid-19 patients having 5440 beds including 1500 beds with oxygen facility. He said a total of 353 ventilators had been allocated for Corona patients across the province.

Bangash said that more than 175000 Corona tests had been conducted so far.

He said the provincial government had also controlled the locust swarms attack. During last 10 days, no new attack was reported adding that PDMA, Agriculture and other relevant departments were monitoring the situation.