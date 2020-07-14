Share:

The first meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Woman Empowerment Committee” was convened on Monday. MNA Ms. Zille Huma, the chairperson, stated that the purpose of meeting is to discuss on related legislative, administrative and other steps to ensure protection of women rights.

The meeting discussed upon the legislative, administrative and other measures required to protect the by ensuring women rights, provision of education, quality healthcare and ensuring them equal opportunities in all the sphere of life as per the party’s manifesto. The committee appreciated the steps taken by the present government and personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan in ensuring provision of legal share in property and legal assistance to women in distress.

The participants agreed to devise a road map to pursue legislative and administrative steps decisively which would be then finalised on basis of priority to ensure protection of rights of the women as per party’s manifesto. In this context, responsibilities were assigned to the members of the committee.

The forum also deliberated upon critical issues in detail such as honor killing, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, crimes against women and loopholes in the existing system which are being exploited to the disadvantage of the women of the country.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ms. Rukhsana Naveed, MNA Uzma Riyaz Jadoon, Nusrat Wahid, Nuzhat Pathan, Media Advisor for Health and Social Development Adeela Khan, MPAs Zeenat Bibi and President Women Wing Malakand region Farzana Javed.