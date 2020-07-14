Share:

Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) continues its online activities owing to lock down with series of events with musical concerts, interviews and workshops.

For this, an event entitled ‘Humare Fankar Humari Pehchan’ was organized on Tuesday which was also participated by senior artist of stage, Radio and TV Yar Muhammad Khan.

The event was anchored by Nigar Shah. Yar Muhammad Khan is among pioneer artists of the region who started stage activities and earned distinction due to his unique style and dialogue delivery.

On the occasion, Yar Muhammad Khan threw light on his personal life, his career and future of stage drama. Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed informed that the Council started its online activities from the beginning of lockdown due to COVID-19.