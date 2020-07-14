Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has set up 20 mobile arazi units to provide prompt revenue related services to the people of far-flung areas at their doorsteps.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. The Chief Minister said that mobile arazi centres had also been reticulated with other centres in the province. “Necessary services like transfer of land and issuance of property deeds would be available to the applicants and this facility will especially benefit the senior citizens”, he said, adding that the applicants could avail this facility by calling 042-111-2222-77.

The CM said the Punjab government had introduced different reforms to empower the people and revenue reforms will help to revamp the outdated system. “The departmental reforms will also help to eradicate corruption besides eliminating archaic Patwari culture which was promoted by the past governments for personal interests. The past rulers also deceived the people with fake promises and tall claims made in the name of reforms”, he further said.

Punjab, Balochistan to work jointly for promotion of trade

A notables’ delegation led by Balochistan Industries Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the hearts of people of Balochistan and Punjab beat together.

He remarked that the development of Balochistan was also dear to him. He added that Punjab and Balochistan governments would work jointly for promotion of trade and industry in the two provinces. He disclosed the proposal of setting up an industrial zone at the border of Balochistan and Punjab is being examined.

He said the Punjab government had started different projects in Balochistan as a gesture of goodwill.

Giving details, he added the Punjab government will set up Punjab House in Gwadar along with a centre of pilgrims in Tuftan, while the technical college being developed by the Punjab government in Kharaan will be completed this year.

The Punjab Bank, Rescue 1122, college transport and other facilities are being provided in Mosa Khail, he said.

He also disclosed that a cardiac hospital will be set up in Balochistan and another 100-bed hospital will be constructed in Turbat by the Punjab Government. He added that DG Khan Institute of Cardiology will provide modern treatment facilities to the patients of Balochistan province.

On the other side, the CM told that Mir Chakar Azam Rind mausoleum is being restored in Okara. A state-of-the-art vegetable market will be developed in DG Khan and cold storage and truck stand will also be set up at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan. The road infrastructure is being improved in Koh-e-Suleman to promote trade with Balochistan, he said.

Talking about development activities in Punjab, Usman Buzdar told the delegation that a new model city will be developed in Lahore where a health education city and the small dam will also be built.

The roads to be built under a public-private partnership mode will benefit all the users. South Punjab has moved forward on the road of development and an ACS and Additional IG have been posted there.

Balochistan Industries Minister stated that Punjab appeared much better than before and the fruits of development were also visible in remote areas. “The passion of CM Usman Buzdar to strengthen the country and employ collective efforts for development is praiseworthy. We feel happy when Usman Buzdar comes to Balochistan”, he observed. The Minister also invited the Punjab Chief Minister to visit Balochistan.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation and announced that he will visit Balochistan

Pakistan Air Force pilots pride of nation

Outgoing Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia and newly appointed Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Monday.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia for rendering exemplary services on holding the post of Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command and expressed good wishes for him.

Buzdar also expressed good wishes for Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam on assuming the responsibilities of the post of Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command. The professional skills and services of Pakistan Air Force with regard to safeguarding aerial frontiers of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM complimented the valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force for safeguarding aerial boundaries of our dear homeland and saluted the brave eagles of Pakistan Air Force. He commended that the Pakistan Air Force pilots are pride of the nation and added that Pakistan Air Force is ranked among the best air forces in the world.

CM lauded that PAF have written a history with golden words of their courage and bravery with regard to safeguarding aerial boundaries of the country and the whole nation is proud of their valour and audacity.

Usman Buzdar remarked with appreciation that he holds in high esteem the excellent role of Pakistan Air Force in the field of nation building.