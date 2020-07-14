Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal listened to the public complaints on his arrival at the camp office and issued directions telephonically to the concerned officials for redressal of their problems.

Aslam Iqbal maintained that it is our responsibility to resolve problems of the masses and added that he would not let any due work halt and would ensure to resolve it. He remarked that his doors are open for the masses and is always ready to serve them.

He maintained that serving the humanity is a noble gesture and is also a source to achieve blessings of Allah Almighty. He condemned that PML-N and PPP raised piles of corruption and we are making records of progress.

He maintained that Ehsaas Khifalat Programme, Sehat Cards, Shelter Homes, Housing Projects, Skilled Youth Programmes and other welfare steps speak volume of rendering public service.

The Minister deplored that the so-called Khadim-e-Aala ruined Punjab province and left every department under debt as well as in a dilapidated condition. He highlighted that PTI government has made Punjab province centre of economic, trade and investment.

He denounced that PML-N and PPP ruthlessly looted national resources and launched failed projects in Punjab. He censured that the province came under billions of rupees debt and masses remained deprived of education, health and basic facilities.

Aslam criticized that the so-called Khadim-e-Aala minted huge money by installing artificial projects. The Minister highlighted that the political credibility of the discarded corrupt elements has finished and added that opposition parties should desist from misleading the masses under the cover of falsehood.

He underscored that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI is waging a war against corruption and will demolish every idol of corruption. Aslam Iqbal vowed that PTI government would defeat every corrupt mafia and there is neither any scope of corruption nor of corrupt elements in new Pakistan.

The Minister outlined that we would take the ongoing war against corruption to its logical end. Aslam Iqbal while listening to the public complaints also urged them to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from corona pandemic.