ISLAMABAD - She spent lockdown in the Cotswolds before enjoying a brief sojourn to Paris. And Rita Ora looked delighted to be back in her London stomping ground as she enjoyed a night on the town with best friend Vas J Morgan. The Hot Right Now singer, 29, looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in Kensington in a black blazer, ripped jeans and towering stilettos. The song-stress brought her signature glamour to her night out, clad in a white slip top with a quirky chunky silver necklace. Rita displayed her trim legs in the trendy jeans, flashing her green pedicure in satin wrap around stiletto heels. The star wore her caramel tresses in a sleek bun while opting for smoky kohl liner and scarlet lipstick to accentuate her stunning features.