Share:

The Supreme Court has permitted the government to take action against sugar mills in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) report.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The apex court directed Islamabad and Sindh high courts to decide petitions of Sugar Mills in three weeks.

The court also ordered the government officials to avoid giving statements about the Sugar Commission report.