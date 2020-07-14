Share:

ISLAMABAD - While reacting to the statements of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal minister for information Shibli Faraz said that PPP Chairman Bilawal used loose and cheap language about Prime Minister Imran khan and his sister in his press conference.

In a video statement in response to Bilawal’s press conference, the minister said that the PPP chairman used derogatory language against the prime minister and his sister which was highly condemnable.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari having no political agenda was frustrated and his press conference was its manifestation, the minister said.

Shibli Faraz said PM’s sister has nothing to do with politics, and she should not be dragged into politics. Moreover use of this kind of language about a woman was a very despicable act, he remarked. Shibli said that Bilawal should be the last person to accuse Imran Khan of corruption as no one called Imran Khan “Mr. 10 percent.”

“We strongly condemn Bilawal Bhutto’s allegations. Bilawal Bhutto should not say such things. He was either asleep or he is ignorant of the ground realities” the minister said. Faraz said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whose family has confined one big party of the past to Larkana district only has made a joke of himself by saying such frivolous things. Bilawal should have thought 10 times before accusing Imran Khan of corruption, he added.

He asked Bilawal that instead of talking nonsense, he should answer the questions raised about himself and his family.

Bilawal Bhutto has become a victim of political disappointments, said Senator Shibli Faraz adding that Bilawal doesn’t own any political agenda that’s the very reason he used such a cheap language.

