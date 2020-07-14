Share:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly turned the life, travel, and the economy upside down all around the world. o researchers, main question which arises is that what impact has it had on research and research practices, in general?

Research Specialist Dr. Oldenburg shed light on the some unexpected ways in which the pandemic has affected how scientists conduct their research.

Items that were readily available before the pandemic, such as laboratory or clinical trial supplies, have become more difficult to get hold of due to restrictions on international movement.

“It’s interesting how many things we took for granted before COVID-19 — you know, moving of supplies,” Dr. Oldenburg remarked in the interview.

What else has changed in the landscape of research as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?

COVID-19-related research almost monopolised the publication’s focus to the detriment of other topics.