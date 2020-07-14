Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday decided to record protest with the federal government over increase in electricity tariff and over-billing.

As per details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will write a letter to the federal government to apprise it from the reservations of the masses over increase in tariff and over-billing. “Over-billing is injustice with the people of the province”, said Sindh government.

It may be noted that, earlier this month, the National Economic Coordination Committee had approved a price hike in K-Electric tariffs.

According to an official statement issued by finance ministry after the meeting as per recommendations by ECC in its meeting approved with the instructions that the same would be effective after three months.

A decision taken by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the government is to notify K-Electric tariff in line with recommendations of the committee formed by the ECC. The tariff notification would bring K-Electric tariff on a par with other power distribution companies, which will result in an increase of Rs1.09 to Rs2.89 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for various categories of consumers.

Electric supply to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital restored

The power supply to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, has been restored, said KE spokesperson on Monday. The supply was disconnected since Saturday night.

“The electric supply to Jinnah Hospital was disconnected due to temporarily fault, which has been removed and the supply has been restored”, the KE spokesman said.

The executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali had expressed anger over the management of the sole power supplier of the metropolis, K-Electric (KE). The miseries of Karachiites have not ended yet as the unannounced and unscheduled load shedding was continued in many areas of Karachi for the whole day on Sunday.

The unannounced power outage was reported in North Nazimabad, A-Block Hasrat Mohani, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Paharganj, D’Silva Town, Paposh Nagar and other areas of the metropolis.

On the other hand, the K-Electric spokesperson claimed earlier in the day that the electricity supplies were continued in all areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson said that the company condemned the media reports regarding the occurrence of unannounced load shedding.

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had announced that no unannounced load-shedding would take place in Karachi from Sunday.