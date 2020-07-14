Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism cannot suppress the freedom passion of the Kashmiris languishing in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his message, the CM stated that Indian occupied forces have resorted to all kinds of violence in Occupied Kashmir while the unarmed civilians have continued their freedom struggle with their blood.

Freedom is the right of the suppressed Kashmiris which they will get at any cost, he added.

Buzdar maintained that Indian cruelties have further inflamed the passion of freedom in the Kashmiris and India must understand that the freedom movement of the Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through torture and brutality.

Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum, he added. We pay tributes to the Kashmiris for their struggle for the right of self-determination and the international community must wake up and take notice of continued human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he concluded.