Share:

ISLAMABAD-An auto-theft gang has pilfered official vehicle of president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) from his residence located at E-11 Sector of federal capital.

A car theft case has been registered by Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif officials on complaint of ZTBL President Shehbaz Jamil and investigation has been started. However, the police failed in tracing out the car lifters involved in the crime.

According to details, unknown car jackers barged into house of President ZTBL in Sector E-11 on Saturday night and stole his official car. The victim reported to PS Golra Sharif officials the occurrence of crime and got registered a case against the car lifters. Officials of PS Golra Sharif confirmed the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Circle Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli along with others officials impounded 12 vehicles during checking at various pickets and shifted them at police station for clearance. On checking through lab, these vehicles were found stolen from various districts including Islamabad.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Shalimar and Golra police teams and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police teams. He said that those showing good performance would be encouraged.

Similarly, PS Shalimar officials claimed to have busted a gang of dacoits involved in several crime incidents and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

As per directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar Police Station Sub- Inspector Suleman Shah along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Bilal Zahoor, Adnan and Asad Mehmood while police team recovered snatched Rs130,000 cash, motorbikes and weapon along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in several cases of snatching in various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation in underway from them.