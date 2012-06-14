PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Information and Transport, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said the provincial government has agreed in principle to provide route permits to all registered rickshaws plying in Peshawar. Before taking any action in this respect, the minister granted a one-week time to the rickshaw union to consult their community. The decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting held in the Commissioner House Peshawar on Wednesday. The meeting besides others was attended by the Commissioner Peshawar, Tariq Jameel, Secretary Transport Sikandar Qayyum, SSP Peshawar Yameen Khan, authorities concerned of the Transport and Excise & Taxation Departments and representatives of the rickshaw union. The meeting on this occasion also reviewed affairs of passenger buses, mini buses, Suzukis and Quinqui rickshaws and decided that representatives of all transport unions would be called and informed about the steps being taken by the government for improvement of traffic system.The minister made it clear to the representatives of rickshaw union that in keeping with the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, no rickshaw having 2-stroke engine would be allowed on the roads. He directed them to convert their 2-stroke into 4-stroke engine at the earliest otherwise stern action would be taken in this regard. Similarly, rickshaws having registration of other districts would be sent to their respective districts, he said. Mian Iftikhar on this occasion disclosed that a crackdown would soon be started against all illegal rickshaws and other vehicles. He said that the government would rectify the traffic problems at any cost in the provincial metropolis adding that no pressure would be accepted in this respect. He said the rickshaw union that no further extension would be given after lapse of one week, adding that the government would be justified in taking action after the said period.OUR STAFF REPORTER PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Information and Transport, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said the provincial government has agreed in principle to provide route permits to all registered rickshaws plying in Peshawar. Before taking any action in this respect, the minister granted a one-week time to the rickshaw union to consult their community. The decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting held in the Commissioner House Peshawar on Wednesday. The meeting besides others was attended by the Commissioner Peshawar, Tariq Jameel, Secretary Transport Sikandar Qayyum, SSP Peshawar Yameen Khan, authorities concerned of the Transport and Excise & Taxation Departments and representatives of the rickshaw union. The meeting on this occasion also reviewed affairs of passenger buses, mini buses, Suzukis and Quinqui rickshaws and decided that representatives of all transport unions would be called and informed about the steps being taken by the government for improvement of traffic system.The minister made it clear to the representatives of rickshaw union that in keeping with the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, no rickshaw having 2-stroke engine would be allowed on the roads. He directed them to convert their 2-stroke into 4-stroke engine at the earliest otherwise stern action would be taken in this regard. Similarly, rickshaws having registration of other districts would be sent to their respective districts, he said. Mian Iftikhar on this occasion disclosed that a crackdown would soon be started against all illegal rickshaws and other vehicles. He said that the government would rectify the traffic problems at any cost in the provincial metropolis adding that no pressure would be accepted in this respect. He said the rickshaw union that no further extension would be given after lapse of one week, adding that the government would be justified in taking action after the said period.