SUKKUR - Armed men gunned down a couple over love marriage in the suburbs of Sukkur in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, armed assailants barged into a house located in Patt Saleh area of Sukkur and gunned down the couple sleeping in the house. The deceased were engaged in love and had married without the will of their families some one year ago and started living in the said area.

Police claimed that the murderers belonged to family of the girl and incident was honour killing. A case has been registered into the incident and investigations were in progress.