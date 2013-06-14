

ISLAMABAD (PR): ZONG has launched an exciting youth brand –Circle – with the tagline “Hamesha Together”, offering the best rates for the youth. The tagline “Hamesha Together” reflects the concept of how important it is for youth to be able to connect and stay in touch with their circle of friends, in order to amplify their life experiences. Launched after several research and testing studies in the past year, the Circle is the most convenient and economical “brand” for the youth. It offers the most pocket friendly sms and call rates for the youth as well.



Circle will be launched thorugh a unique campaign on the 12th of June which speaks to the youth in their language and is the perfect product for their needs.



One of the most innovative features of Circle is the all new Circle Club. Now, by joining the Circle Club, youngsters can stay in touch with their friends, always – hence, “hamesha together”. The circle club feature can be activated by simply dialing *456# from any Zong sim, or by buying a new circle sim.