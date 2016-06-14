Sydney-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi hinted at a change of franchise for the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PCB) in February 2017, having played this year's tournament with Peshawar Zalmi, who had traded a pick with Islamabad United in the league’s draft in a bid to get him in the team.

Afridi was one of the five marquee players and very first pick in the draft. He led Peshawar Zalmi to the top of the regular season ladder; however, they subsequently lost both of their play-off matches. "I am a professional cricketer and whichever franchise needs me, I am available for it. It is not that I am confined to Peshawar Zalmi only," he said.

"No doubt that my current team is Zalmi but before moving forward, I need to sort out some things with Javed Afridi (owner and chairman of Peshawar Zalmi). The purpose of having franchises was not to just play the PSL but to improve the cricket infrastructure in Pakistan and I give credit to Zalmi for organising tournaments and camps in Peshawar and other places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But there are some things that need to be sorted; there is no big issue otherwise," he added.

Hampshire have won just one out of their five games in England's domestic T20 tournament so far and Afridi was man of the match in that game, scoring he scored a brisk 21 and nabbing three wickets against Kent. In his last match for the franchise he smashed 35 off 17 balls with the help of four sixes.

"There is a lot of gap between T20 games in England's domestic tournament therefore I have accepted the offer made by Hampshire to play in the 50-over tournament," he said and added: "The one-day matches will help me stay in rhythm. The team's performance isn't up to the mark in T20s but I am enjoying playing here as I am doing well individually."

Afridi lauded the board's decision to have an aggressive coach in Arthur but believes Pakistan would have benefited more had Inzamam been used as a batting coach. Pakistan has had four foreign head coaches in the past and Afridi has played under each of them. "In my personal opinion I would have loved to see Inzamam-ul-Haq as a batting coach with Pakistan. It would have been really helpful for the team. He could have been a selector at the same time, too.

"I have played under Mickey Arthur's coaching; it was back in 2003 when I was playing a domestic season in South Africa with Griqualand West. I find him a very good and aggressive coach and I think the Pakistan team needs an aggressive coach. He has experience of working with big teams such as Australia and South Africa too so I can expect that he will bring good results for Pakistan," he added.

Afridi believes that beating England on their home turf would be a herculean task for Pakistan, with even a drawn series a rewarding result. "To beat England in their conditions is a huge achievement," he said. "The amount of domestic cricket they play is massive and that is the reason their batsmen and bowlers are so familiar with the pitches in the country. These factors will favour England in the coming series.

"Even if Pakistan manage to draw the series I think it will be a big achievement. Pakistan's Test team however is very stable and has done well lately in the subcontinent but to win in England the players will have to put in hard yards," he added.

Afridi has expressed an interest in playing in the KFC Big Bash League. He is currently playing for Hampshire in England's domestic T20 competition and will continue with the county in the one-day tournament that follows. Though out of favour with the new Pakistan selectors, the 36-year-old says he is keen to continue playing domestic cricket, and wants to use the English 50-over tournament as a platform for a national comeback. "I'll be available for the national team whenever it needs me," Afridi said.

"In fact before coming (to this interview), I spoke with the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and told him that it is good to have youngsters in the team but in case he needs me I will be available. I am very focused on cricket and want to continue it. I am looking after myself very well and working hard on my fitness. I still feel that I can play for the next couple of years whether it is for Pakistan or PSL (Pakistan Super League), Big Bash or England (domestic) T20s," he added.

Pressed further about taking part in the BBL, Afridi revealed that he has regularly been offered deals to play in the tournament but has thus far been unavailable. "I was offered to play Big Bash League in Australia almost every season in the last two or three years but I wasn't able to take the offer due to my international commitments. But if I am offered it this year, I'll surely give it a go."