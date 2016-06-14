ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project and Tapi Gas project will be completed in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Giving a briefing to foreign diplomats on various mega projects here on Monday, the minister said that enough supply of gas in 2018 was our target, a private news channel reported.

He said the pipeline project had been stuck for years. “Because of sanctions on Iran, Pakistan has not been able to build the pipeline on its soil due to lack of funding,” he elaborated. Abbasi said that Iran had already laid 900km long stretch of the pipeline under its soil, while Pakistan still had to start work on the pipeline on its territory. He added that about 250 million cubic feet gas would be imported from Iran during first year, while, in the second year, the import of gas would be enhanced to 500 million cubic feet, and in the third year 750 million cubic feet gas would be imported.