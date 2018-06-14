Share:

SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA - At least eight people were killed and 23 others injured in the collision of a passenger bus and a mango-loaded truck on Jhang Road, 20 kilometer away from Sargodha city within the remits of Sadar police.

An over loaded bus was bound for Multan carrying passengers from Mandi Bahauddin going to their homes to celebrate Eidul Fitr. When the bus reached near village 92 Mor, it collided with a truck loaded with mangoes. Resultantly, eight passengers including Imran, Amir, Muhammad Bakhash, Hashim, Fiaz, Zaheer, Asad and Sajjad died while Sageer, Asif, Adeel, Qaiser, Muhammad Ali, Saqlain, Mushtaq, Khizer and other injured persons were rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha. The mishap occurred due to speeding.

Likewise, two persons were killed and six injured in a collision between a bus and a truck at Kamoki Gujranwala. It was reported that a passenger bus was going to Lahore. Near Kamoki, it collided with the truck, resultantly two men died at the spot while six including women and children injured and were shifted at THQ Hospital Kamoki.