Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested 25 suspects during separate targeted raids in various parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to details, Saeedabad police has arrested two suspects including Bismillah Khan and Abdul Rasheed and recovered a cache of Gutka from their possession. Separately, SITE Superhighway police has arrested a suspect namely Gul Hassan and recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that the suspect wanted a Shikarpur police in a murder case. Ittehad Police conducted a raid gambling den and arrested seven gamblers including Javaid, Fareed, Anwar, Umar, Talha and Anwar.

Haidry Police claimed to have arrested two suspects red-handed during looting valuable from passerby. Police said that the suspects were identified as Sadam and Saqib while weapons also recovered from their possession. SITE-A section police has arrested a suspect namely Asif and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession. Gulberg Police claimed to have arrested two suspects including Akhter and Asif and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Super Market Police has arrested a suspect namely Sher Afzal and recovered illegal weapon from his possession. Sohrab Goth police has arrested two suspects including Gulzar and Younus while weapons also recovered from their possession. Defence police claimed to have arrested two suspects Hafiz and Waqas and recovered a cache of Gutka from their possession. Mehmoodabad police has arrested seven gamblers including Imran, Aftab, Bashir, Adil Rasheed, Nasir, Imtiaz and Faisal during a raid at gambling den.