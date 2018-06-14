Share:

KARACHI - Street crimes are on the rise as 5,000 people have been deprived of their valuables in the month of Ramazan only.

According to the details, as many as 200 people have daily been deprived of their valuables as robberies, car/motorbike lifting, mobile snatching remains on the climb in the month of Ramazan.

The criminal mafias operating in the city were not only depriving the people of their valuables but also claims the lives of three people while wounded over a dozen others while offering resistance. Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over one hundred thousand outlaws during the drive of Karachi operation began on September 2013 and also made numerous tall claims ahead of the decline in crimes in Karachi but unable to stop street crimes.

Police statistic said that the as many as two to three people have daily been wounded in different parts of the city when offer resistance. Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) statistic revealed that before the holy moth around 150 people used to be the victims of street criminal but in the month of Ramazan daily incidents have reached up to 200.

Statistic revealed that that as many as 100 people have daily been deprived off their mobile phones while more than 80 motorbikes have been stolen and snatched in the current holy month. Statistic pointed out that in the month of Ramadan some 5000 people have been reportedly been were victims of street crimes, robberies and car and motorbike lifting.

The report said that the more than 76 cars have been stolen and snatched in last month while some 1800 motorbikes have been stolen and snatched during last 28 days. The report also said that the more than 2000 people have only been deprived off their mobile phones in last couple of days.

Former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other provincial executives had taken numerous notices on the subject and claimed to have made several plan to curb the raising street crimes but law enforcement agencies have failed to handle the issue as yet.