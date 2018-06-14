Share:

KARACHI - Three people were killed in separate acts of violence in different parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According details, a young man was shot dead in sector-14, Orangi Town within the premises of Pakistan Bazaar Police Station. Police said that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Danish, son of Manazir, who was sitting outside his house when unidentified assailants targeted him.

Police said that the deceased was property dealer while police believed that personal enmity was motive behind the incident, however, further investigation was underway. Police handed over his body to heirs after medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, another young man namely 24-year-old Mubashir, son of Javaid, was shot dead by unidentified armed riders at Qalandaria Chowk, North Nazimabad within the jurisdiction of Shahr-e-Noor Jahan police station.

Police said that the deceased was going somewhere on his high-roof van when unidentified assailants targeted him. Police has yet to be ascertained the motive behind the scene. Police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for postmortem later handed over to heirs for burial process.

On the other side, a young man 25 year-old Asad Zaman, son of Shokat Zaman, was shot dead by his Ex-brother-in-law at sector-4, Orangi Town within the remits of Pirabad police station. Police said that the murder took place over personal enmity while decease’s ex-brother in law was involved in the murder but the suspect managed escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

Police handed over the body to family after completing medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.