Rawalpindi - A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed on Wednesday between Agency for Barani Areas Development and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The MoU was signed by Dr Ehtasham Anwar, Director General, ABAD and Dr Sarwat Naz Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-UAAR.

Both organizations heads vowed to collaborate and develop long term relationship to promote joint research and enhance knowledge for the purposes of socio-economic development of the Barani Areas on sustainable basis. Faculty Members Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Dr Atta ul Mohsin, ABAD Chief Dr. Muhammad Kamran and Director Admin Flt lt Quratulain Fatima were also present at the occasion.

The signatories’ of MoU discussed features of the proposed projects and expressed hope that the targets would be achieved within the stipulated period through devotion. He further elaborated that during practical implementation on MoU, it would be ensured to coordinate and organize seminars, workshops, panel discussions and other such activities on different socio economics development themes of rural economy, with particular focus on water related issues, as a means of promoting social development.

Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Director General, ABAD informed that joint proposals would be submitted to seek finance for evidence-based use of rural development in the jurisdiction of ABAD while both partners would keep a regular and reasonable contact and engage in discussions, events and conferences regarding research areas pertaining to the MoU.