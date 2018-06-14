Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that every possible measures will be taken to provide the best possible education and facilities at the public sector universities of AJK.

The AJK president, who is also Chancellor of the AJK-based public-sector universities, made these remarks during his meeting with Dr Kaleem Abbasi, the vice chancellor of University of AJK who called on him on Tuesday.

The President while conversing with the vice chancellor reiterated the need to ensure that all appointments, promotions and admissions in the University are made according to merit. He said in order to promote competency and come at par with other universities in the region we must uphold merit.

He said that our students will be provided with all necessary academic facilities, including state of the art laboratories and allied equipment. He highlighted the need to promote research-oriented academic activities focusing on encouraging innovation.

While emphasising the need to introduce new disciplines at the university, the president asked the VC to take requisite steps for initiating classes for Mass Communication, International Relations (IR) and Tourism. Azad Kashmir, he said, has massive potential for tourism and concrete measures have to be taken to establish tourism as a full-fledged industry and help generate essential revenue for AJK. He said that a comprehensive understanding of the Kashmir issue in the context of international affairs is only possible if IR degree courses are introduced.

The President was updated on the construction of the main King Abdullah Campus of the University of AJK. The vice chancellor assured him that under the supervision of the Turkish contractors, work on the project is rapidly on its way towards timely completion.

The President also advised the vice chancellor to reach out to the Planning Commission for facilitating and funding the construction of academic and administrative blocks at Neelum sub-campus. He urged the need for making the Neelum sub-campus fully functional and ready for the coming academic intakes.

Meanwhile, AJK Ombudsman Zafar Hussain Mirza called on President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and briefed him of a scheduled conference of ombudsmen from all over Pakistan.

The moot is being hosted by the AJK Ombudsman Office on June 29 in Muzaffarabad. Zafar Hussain Mirza invited the president to address the gathering which he said is the first of its kind to take place in Azad Jammu Kashmir. The president accepted the invitation.

The president lauded the efforts of the Ombudsman AJK for organising the event, and said that such an august gathering will help further strengthen the institution. He said learning from the experiences of the Federation of Ombudsmen will lead to better understanding of new ways to help streamline functionality and service delivery.

Afterwards, Syed Nazir Hussain Gillani, Secretary Religious Affairs AJK, also called on the president at his office and apprised him of various issues relating to the Tajweed Al Qur'an Trust. The Secretary said that renewed efforts have been adopted to make the Trust more effective towards its mission in teaching the Holy Qur'an to the students across AJK. He said that to encourage the teachers a proposal has been presented for an increase in their stipends.

The President praised the efforts of the Secretary in helping promote the great cause with missionary zeal. He said that students must be taught and helped them better understand Islam and its teachings. The President said that a comprehensive meeting on the issues of the Trust will be called and all pending issues will be brought under discussion.