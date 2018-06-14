Share:

rawalpindi - Unknown assailants shot and injured a local politician at Mohala Chachi in Taxila here on Wednesday, according to official sources.

The maimed politician was identified as Faisal Iqbal, who is said to be contesting general elections from NA-63 Taxila as an independent candidate, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Taxila.

According to sources, Faisal Iqbal was going to attend a funeral prayer in Chachi Mohala when two attackers riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing at him. In result, the man sustained bullet injuries while the attackers managed to flee the scene. Locals rushed the injured person to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Taxila for Medical treatment. SHO PS Taxila Malik Yaar Muhammad contingent rushed to crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses. Police registered a case and began investigation, they said.

Separately, a cop and a dacoit got injured when an exchange of fire broke out between a gang of dacoits and Police at New Town on wee hours of Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured cop and dacoit to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. According to details, a family was travelling to their house when a gang of dacoits intercepted them and tried to loot cash and mobile phones. A police team detected the dacoity bid and tried to catch the dacoits who opened firing at police and injuring a cop. Police also retaliated and shot a dacoit who sustained injuries. The other dacoits managed to flee the scene. A case has been lodged against dacoits while further investigation is underway.

Similarly, dacoits snatched Rs 2,51000 and other documents from a citizen on gunpoint at Range Road, within limits of PS Race Course. The incident was reported to the police.