LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi has said the caretaker government will ensure free and fair elections in line with the constitutional obligations.

Pakistan is at a critical juncture of history and the world is watching the elections in this country, said Dr Hasan Askari in a statement here yesterday. “We are sincerely striving to fulfill this national obligation in the best of manner. By the grace of Allah Almighty, we shall come up to expectations of the nation. Full support and assistance will be provided for establishment of a genuine representative government that will be formed after the exercise of right of vote by people so that democracy can continue in future in a sustained manner,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister said the provincial administration has been issued clear-cut instructions to fulfill its constitutional and legal responsibilities and conduct peaceful general elections. He made it clear that the caretaker government was following its mandate with complete commitment and all constitutional steps would be followed for peaceful and fair elections. He said that Pakistan was at an important juncture of its democratic history and the entire world is looking towards the general elections. He said the caretaker government will ensure complete implementation of instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “We are committed to keeping the election process totally transparent through effective monitoring by line departments in Punjab,” he added.

Dr Rizvi reiterated that a conducive atmosphere will be ensured for peaceful elections by the government. He said that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure holding of free and fair elections. Another responsibility of the caretaker government is to provide peaceful and congenial atmosphere for right of franchise by voters in elections and maintain law and order, he added. He said that democracy is strengthened through elections and the caretaker government has to provide necessary cooperation to make the election process a success. The caretaker government has limited time and scope and every effort will be made to do something better for people in this limited interlude. He said that “confidence of the political parties will be restored with our performance. We are working in an impartial manner within the legal framework. Equal opportunities will be provided to all political parties and everyone will be facilitated,” he concluded.

Also, Rizvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to a road accident near Sargodha. He offered his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

OUR STAFF REPORTER