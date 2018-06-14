Share:

LONDON - Cate Blanchett is to star in her first play at The National Theatre in London. The Ocean’s 8 actress will appear in a drama titled When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other: Twelve Variations on Samuel Richardson’s Pamela. The play has been written by Martin Crimp, inspired by Samuel Richardson’s 1740 novel Pamela: Or, Virtue Rewarded. Stephen Dillane will appear alongside the Oscar-winning actress in the play, which will open next January. Tickets will go on sale in the autumn.