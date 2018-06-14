Share:

HAFIZABAD - Local citizens have strongly criticised the local civic authorities for their failure in improving sanitary conditions in the city.

They said that most of the city roads were littered with filth and garbage and most of the open drains were overflowing and most of the sewerage lines were choked as a result of which the foul smell emanating from them have made the lives of citizens absolutely miserable.

They said that the insanitary conditions prevailing in the streets have helped increasing mosquitoes and most of the citizens in narrow lanes and new localities were passing sleepless nights. Due to overflowing of open drains and choking of sewerage system, the sewage water even gushed into the houses in most of the streets of the city causing multiple problems to the residents.