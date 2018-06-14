Share:

GUJRANWALA - Dozens of citizens protested in front of CPO office against Ladhewala police for not taking action against accused involved in an assault case.

The protesters alleged that accused persons intruded on their house and opened fire while SHO and investigation officer of Ladhewala police have taken no action against the accused persons. Later after assuring an early action in the matter by the senior police officer, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

PATWARI HELD: A Patwari was held by an Anti-Corruption Establishment team red handed while receiving bribe at Pasrur.

A citizen Amjad Ali gave an application to ACE that Patwari Fayyaz was demanding bribe for issuance of his property record. On the directions of ACE director, the team conducted raid and held the patwari while receiving Rs5000 bribe from the citizen.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide over domestic issues at Qilla Didar Singh Gujranwala.

Waqas, 28, had a quarrel with his parents. As a result, he swallowed poisonous pills. He was being rushed to DHQ hospital when he breathed his last on the way.

Meanwhile, a child was injured by a motorcyclist who was doing a wheelie at Kangi Wala Gujranwala. Abu Bakar, 7, was playing in the street when a motorcyclist Burhan broke the leg of the boy by hitting him with motorcycle while he was doing a wheelie. Rescue 1122 has shift the boy to DHQ Hospital.